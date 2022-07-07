Puck Fair is back and Dan Tim is set to play a key role

File photo of Puck Fair from 2019 when Queen of Puck Fair Maeve McCarthy crowned 'King Puck' on Gathering Day at Puck Fair. Photo by Don MacMonagle

We’ve had a long two summers without Kerry’s favourite festival, but now Puck Fair is back and back with a bang.

The festival will be launched by one of Kerry’s favourite sons – Dan Tim O’Sullivan – who is delighted with the honour. Earlier this year, Dan Tim made headlines when he drove a flock of sheep through the centre of London having been granted the Freedom of London in recognition of his success in running one of the largest construction firms in the UK.

His shepherding stint caught the attention of the Puck Fair Committee, who were impressed by his skill in manoeuvring the animals, and they hope this will translate into a knack for crowd control, a key skill needed at Puck Fair.

Organisers have declined to comment on the rumour that O’Sullivan intends to revive his role by shepherding goats across the bridge in Killorglin.

However, they can confirm that O’Sullivan will sing at the press launch, which takes place in Francie Sheahan’s Pub in Killorglin on July 16 at 8pm.

Puck Fair returns in full in August 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. This year’s fair will take place on August 10, 11 and 12.

The festival kicks off on August 10 with the crowning of a mountain goat by a local schoolgirl, followed by a parade through Killorglin. The three-day event will also feature a horse fair, cattle market, live music, street food, market stalls and a fun fair. A fireworks display will conclude the fair at midnight on August 12.

Festival organisers anticipate that this year’s Puck Fair will draw crowds of people eager to have a bit of craic after two summers of lock-down.