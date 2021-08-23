Public urged to attend pop-up Killarney Covid test centre

The Killarney pop-up Covid test centre which opened at the weekend will remain open until tomorrow Tuesday (August 24), and will operate from 11am to 7pm each day.

The test centre is located at Killarney Community Hospital on Saint Margaret’s Road, Killarney and the public are urged to attend.

Walk-in testing in several parts of the region has proven to be quite successful in detecting and containing cases of Covid-19 in recent months. This site was planned in partnership by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service and Public Health experts.

Everyone attending for testing needs to bring a photo ID and a mobile phone number to receive their results. No appointment is necessary.

The HSE advises that walk-in test centres should be used if you have no symptoms but would like to be tested and if you have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past nine months.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the Department of Public Health HSE South Dr Peter Barrett, thanked those who have come forward for this kind of testing so far.

“We know that there are high levels of Covid-19 circulating in Kerry at present. By coming forward for testing, you are helping the entire community to keep COVID-19 under control.”

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Gabrielle O'Keeffe said there has been a great reaction to the no-appointment testing initiative from the people of Kerry and this is a welcome addition to the ongoing efforts to detect and contain cases of Covid-19.

“Thank you to everyone who has presented for a test so far. Taking up this opportunity for testing even when you don’t have symptoms will help us to go a step further again in containing any cases.”

Ms O'Keeffe thanked the Administration team and National Ambulance Service for their support in setting up the temporary testing location in Killarney

Children under 16 can attend a walk-in centre. The parent or guardian attending with a child must have photographic ID and give consent for a child under 16 to have a COVID-19 test and there must also be an accompanying adult present when a child under 16 has a COVID-19 test

Social distancing measures will apply as people attend for testing.

The Eircode for Killarney Community Hospital is V93 X671.