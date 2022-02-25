Public meeting to oppose plans for 5G mast on Ring of Kerry Golf Course

Templenoe residents Geraldine Tophan, Joe Falvey and Antoinette Cusack Galvin who have vowed to campaign against the erection of a telecommunications mast close to their homes. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Residents in Templenoe in Kenmare are hosting a public meeting on March 11 in a bid to halt plans for a telecommunications mast planned on the famous Ring of Kerry Golf Course.

In recent weeks the local community became aware of a planning application for the 5g mast in their locality. The proposal submitted by On Tower Ltd is for a 36m 5G high telecommunication structure at the Ring of Kerry Golf Club at Reen, Templenoe, Kenmare.

The planning application was, however, deemed invalid after Kerry County Council became aware that no site planning notice was erected on the main road. This issue had been raised by residents after they became aware of the planning application.

However, The Kerryman now understands that the company have reapplied for planning with a site notice erected on Tuesday for the new planning application.

Furthermore signs erected by the campaign group voicing their concerns about the mast have been removed. The group have reported this incident to Gardaí in Kenmare.

Hundreds of objections are being prepared to voice the concerns of the residents and the wider community against the mast and public meeting is now planned for Friday, March 11 to urge the local community to join in the fight and protect their local area.

Residents fear the mast will have detrimental effects on the flora, fauna and general environment of the popular tourist area, as well as also having an effect on the property values in the scenic location with some residents claiming they may even be forced to move and sell their properties.

Health fears have also been cited by the residents who have spoken out this week.

However, the company in their planning application refuted the residents fears and said the mast would have no visual impact and not seriously injure the amenities or character of the area and would improve coverage.

Full details of the campaign can be found on www.templenoemastinformation .co m

On Tower Ltd have been contacted for comment.