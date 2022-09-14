Public meeting this Friday on flood relief plans for Kenmare

The public are invited to give their new views on plans for a Kenmare Flood Relief Scheme this week with first consultation to be held on Thursday, 22 September at the Gateway Methodist Church on the Killarney Road, Kenmare from 2pm to 7pm.

The event is hosted by Kerry County council in partnership with the Office of Public Works and Byrne Looby Consulting Engineers.

Kenmare has suffered from serious fluvial and coastal flooding over the years, including recent floods in 2015and 2020. The Southwestern Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management (CFRAM) identified Kenmare as an Area for Further Assessment (AFA). It identified potential flood defence measures including the removal of the existing combined sewer pipe under Finnihy Bridge, construction of flood defence walls and embankments on the Finnihy and Kealnagower rivers and tidal defences comprising of flood defence walls, embankments, removable flood barriers and road raising.

In May 2022, Kerry County Council appointed Byrne Looby as Engineering and Environmental Consultants to undertake the design and implementation of the proposed Flood Relief Scheme.

The purpose of the upcoming public consultation day is to gather valuable local knowledge from the public and interested stakeholders, to get the views of members of the public and and learn more about experiences of flooding in Kenmare and to offer an opportunity to engage directly with the project team who will outline the process and programme for delivering the Kenmare Flood Relief Scheme.