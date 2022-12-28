Public can now give views on Killarney busking laws which ban racist language and repetition

A public consultation is underway in relation to new busking laws in Killarney which were announced earlier this year in a bid to regulate busking in the town. It is hoped that they will be in place by summer 2023.

The new Street Performers Bye-Laws 2023, include strict rules on the volume of performances with the sound levels to not go above 80 decibels and performers must stop if a crowd is blocking the street.

A two-hour limit on busking at one location is also to be imposed on street performers and busking is only to be allowed between 11am and 9pm.

The laws also govern the language used and buskers must have a sufficient repertoire of songs to avoid repetition.

Designated locations have been assigned to buskers in the town which are primarily along the town's main streets.

They also include a requirement for a licence for all those wishing to perform on the streets of the town which is expected to cost in the region of €30.

Anyone breaching the new laws can get a fine of up to €1,500 if they go to court and there is also an on-the-spot fine.

There has been an ongoing campaign to control busking in the tourist capital for almost 20 years but in recent years buskers in the town have received much criticism from local councillors who say they receive complaints on a regular basis about the standard of the performances in the town.

The public are now invited to give their views on the bye-laws.

Copies of the draft bye laws are available for inspection at the Killarney MD offices, Town Hall, Main Street, Killarney, and on Kerrycoco.ie until January 12th.

The deadline for submissions is Friday January 20th, and can be made to Killarney MD (killarneymunicipaldistrict@kerrycoco.ie) online or in writing.

The submissions will be brought along with the final drafts of the proposed byelaws will be brought to the scheduled Municipal District meeting in March 2023 with plans to bring in the bye-laws from June 1.