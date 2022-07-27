Pub gets extension on time to provide more information on planning application

Kerry County Council has given the owners of An Droichead Beag until October 17 next to provide further information in relation to an application to retain works that were carried out without planning permission at the rear of the bar on Main Street, Dingle.

The Council first sought further information from Ruskin Concepts last January. However, as the six-month deadline for submitting this information approached, consulting engineer Frank Coffey, acting for Ruskin Concepts, wrote to the Council saying that they couldn’t supply all the information because “It has been difficult to obtain the services of the sub-consultants within the timeframe required”.

The Council wrote back to Mr Coffey agreeing to a three-month extension for the provision of information in accordance with Article 33 of the Planning and Developments Regulations 2001-2002. The Council also included that there can be no further extension period.

It is standard procedure that a planning application is deemed to be withdrawn if an applicant fails to provide requested information within the specified timeframe.

Concerns surrounding the apparently unauthorised work at An Droichead Beag was first brought to the attention of Kerry County Council by locals last summer. In the autumn the Council’s planning enforcement office issued a warning notice to the owners regarding the development of an extensive outdoor beer garden.

In November 2021 Ruskin Concepts Ltd submitted a two part planning application seeking “retention permission to (i) to retain beer garden and external bar at the rear of An Droichead Beag Public House (ii) to retain service yard and store. The application also sought “permission to develop premises fronting onto Main Street, and contiguous to An Droichead Beag at the rear, as café on ground floor with access to the aforementioned beer garden, with staff toilets on the first floor and storage on the second floor”.

The application for retention attracted a raft of objections from local residents who said that even though previous planning conditions required An Droichead Beag to comply with specific noise regulations, the bar continued to be a source of extreme noise into the small hours of the morning and this was impacting on the quality of life of people in the vicinity.

In January the Council wrote to the applicant requesting further information on several issues and warned that “the Planning Authority are taking a very serious view on this continued non-compliance with planning requirements”.