Protest planned amid furious reaction to AIB’s decision to turn off the cash in Kerry

Public representatives in Kerry, along with the wider public, are so angry at the decision by AIB to make six banks in Kerry and West Limerick ‘cashless’ that they will take to the streets next weekend in protest.

This week AIB announced that they are to make six banks cashless which, in effect, means no cash transactions of any kind in these branches, either at the counter or at the machines. ATMs are also to be removed.

The branches affected in Kerry are Cahersiveen, Killorglin, Kenmare, Dingle and Castleisland, along with Abbeyfeale in West Limerick.

The decision will mean thousands of customers will be forced to travel long distances to access full banking services.

In Kerry alone, it means that there will be no AIB ATM anywhere in the Iveragh peninsula.

Many of the towns where AIB is to become cashless have also lost their local Bank of Ireland branch, leaving rural communities with limited access to any banking services.

Mayor of Kerry Cllr John Francis Flynn (Fianna Fáil) said that the decision is an “absolute disgrace” and leaves rural towns with “practically no service".

He also fears that burglaries will increase as more people keep cash at home in light of the cashless bank services in rural towns.

He said that he has contacted An Taoiseach Micheál Martin regarding the concerns raised in Kerry, and this week local Fianna Fáil councillors will host public meetings to discuss communities’ concerns. A protest is planned for Killorglin at 2pm on Saturday, July 30.

Public meetings are to take place in Casteisland at 6.30pm next Tuesday; and on July 26 in Cahersiveen at 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, Deputy Pa Daly has also hit out at the decision by AIB, describing it as ‘unacceptable’

“The effect on individuals and businesses will be devastating. This government seems intent on killing off any form of community that we have left. Banks, Garda stations and post offices are an important part of the social fabric that binds our communities together, but little is being done to preserve these in rural communities,” he said.

AIB has said cash services will now be available in post offices, but local politicians say this goes nowhere near far enough to quell their concerns.

“The Government already closed a lot of post offices and they still want to close more of them, now they are downgrading the banks and telling us to go to the post offices, are they all raving or what?” said Deputy Danny Healy-Rae.

"This is a deplorable action by AIB which will leave many people in Kerry without cash.”

Cllr Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil) also hit out at the decision.

“We have all heard the song ‘The Pub With No Beer’ but a bank with no cash is beyond a joke,” he said. “AIB bank has once again left down the people of Ireland by withdrawing vital services from them.

“I understand that cards are increasing in usage, but that is mostly amongst our younger population. Many of us reared in the cash era continue to rely on notes and coin to transact our business and transferring to plastic or digital payments would be terribly difficult.”