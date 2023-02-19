Protest outside Listowel convent amid local fears over future use

Up to 100 people took part in a peaceful protest against plans to convert the old Presentation Convent in Listowel into a centre for asylum seekers.

The demonstration outside the building this afternoon was planned at a public meeting in the town over a week ago, organised by parents of pupils and students attending the Presentation primary and secondary schools.

Both schools adjoin the Convent building, which is the historic heart of the Presentation campus, in which the nuns who taught generations of North Kerry girls lived up until its closure and sale nearly a decade ago.

The proximity of the schools to the Convent was cited by numerous people to whom The Kerryman spoke at the protest as the primary reason for their opposition to the plans.

Many said they would not be opposed to its use as a centre for Ukrainian families fleeing the conflict in their home town.

Owner John Whelan has told The Kerryman that his plans to refit the Convent as an accommodation centre are ‘purely’ with the intention of locating Ukrainian refugees there.

But fears persist in Listowel that the State could, nonetheless, direct the transfer of large numbers of adult men to the site once operational as an accommodation centre.

One man pointed to the unfettered view from the top storey of the Convent of the secondary school, saying parents are deeply worried about the proximity.

This relatively small protest comes amid growing tension nationally on an issue increasingly taking front and centre of political debate – less than a day after a massive rally in Dublin at which thousands flagged their support for immigrants. Many there sought to dispel what they described as ‘the myth’ of large adult male groupings of international-protection applicants posing threats to communities across the country.

But numerous people at the protest in Listowel today insisted the Convent is not an appropriate location for a large accommodation centre.

The demonstration was comprised of Listowel people in the main, many recognisable to this paper as townspeople. The Kerryman did not see any evidence of organised anti-immigration groups taking part in the protest.