Protest against mast ‘monstrosity’ erected close to Inch home

A protest has taken place in Inch following the erection of a telecommunications mast close to the Foley family home this week.

A meeting is to take next week between Eir and the Foley family in Inch in West Kerry following a protect this week over the erection of a 20 metre Eir telecommunications mast right beside their house.

The family and local residents in the community claim they had no idea that such a ‘monstrosity’ was to be erected approximately 20 feet from their home and are calling for the mast to be moved to another location in Inch.

The mast has full planning permission and no appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the mast. Two submissions were received during the planning process. The proposal was granted planning in October. The new mast was put in place on Tuesday and replaces a smaller structure.

A public protect took place at the site this week amid much anger about the height and location of the mast which be seen on the skyline of the Wild Atlantic Way.

"We came home on Tuesday and this monstrosity was up. We had seen vans at the site but we didn't think was what is going up,” said Fidealus Foley.

Her and husband John along with local residents says that the mast is “too big” and they want it relocated.

She said that due to Covid many were unaware that planning was sought and granted.

"If we had know what was going up there would have been uproar.”

Following the public protest this week and the intervention of local TD’s, Eir are to meet with the Foley family regarding the issue.

Deputy Brendan Griffin raised the issue in the Dáil this week with Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Ossian Smyth.

“A monstrosity of a telecommunications mast has been built today right next to their house. I am asking the Minister of State to intervene with Eir to see if it can find a more suitable location. This is heart- breaking for the family and for the community. It is right next door to their house. It is an emergency situation and it has only arisen today and seems to have slipped through the planning process during Covid-19. It has left the family and community heartbroken.

Cllr Mike O’Shea said that the public did not see the planning notice and he said he believed such a ‘monstrosity’ should never have been granted planning.

"Somebody took their eye off the ball, it should have been refused.”