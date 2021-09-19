Proposal to make Tralee and Dingle bays protected zones for basking sharks

THERE are calls for both Tralee Bay and Dingle Bay to be made special protection areas for basking sharks.

The proposal was made in the Dáil this week by Wexford based Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore during debate on the Maritime Area Planning Bill.

Last May Deputy Whitmore – who was marine biologist before her election to the Dáil – introduced her first bill, an amendment to the wildlife act seeking protected status for basking sharks.

The large sharks are not aggressive and are typically harmless to humans except for rare occasions when they have become entangled in fishing nets and threatened to drag small rowing boats underwater.

They are frequently observed in the waters off Kerry and both Tralee and Dingle bay are known breeding and nursery areas for the creatures.

"To address the gap in protecting our biodiversity, since becoming a legislator, I have sought to protect our basking shark populations through a Private Member's Bill. I am thankful I received good support from the Minister on that. While it is an important step, it is only a small step,” said Deputy Whitmore.

“It would be fantastic to protect the species but there are many species out there that need that level of protection. That includes our shark species. What we need to be doing, in conjunction with protecting particular species, is protecting the areas where they are”.

"We are looking at areas and nursery spots like Tralee Bay and Dingle Bay with a view to ensuring those areas are protected and those vulnerable species are safe there. That really needs to be where we are going,” she added.