Promoting positive mental health at Presentation Secondary School Castleisland

Presentation Castleisland students: photo on the left: Caoimhe Scanlon (left) and Amber Foley are the Peer Education leaders and Aoife Fleming is the One Good School lead student and the photo on the right includes: Jigsaw Youth Advocates, Ailbhe Fleming and Blathnaid Casey.

Presentation Secondary School Castleisland has chosen to actively take part in three of Jigsaws education programmes.

Youth Advocates, One Good School and the Peer Education Programmes are the school’s focus for the year ahead.

“We are in year two of the One Good School Programme. Jigsaw Kerry is a free, non-judgemental, and confidential mental health support service for young people aged 12 – 25 living, working, or studying in Co Kerry,” said a school spokesperson.

“We are working very closely with the education officer for Jigsaw Kerry, Caoimhe Keogan, who is always at hand to help us when needed for support with the programmes.

“We have five students leading and representing all three programmes. Blathnaid Casey and

Ailbhe Fleming are our Youth Advocates, Aoife Fleming is our One Good School lead student along with Caoimhe Scanlon and Amber Foley they are our Peer Education leaders.

“Both Caoimhe and Amber are currently completing training with Jigsaw to guide them in their work of helping educate fellow students in our school on the topic of mental health.

“We look forward to their presentations to classes in the new year. Jigsaw believe it is vital to

make sure young people’s voices are heard.

“The Youth Advocates like Blathnaid and Ailbhe in our school, represent Jigsaw and take part in decision-making at every level. Presentations and talks in schools, workplaces, and community groups aim to open up a discussion on mental health and raise awareness of the support Jigsaw Kerry can offer.

“Aoife’s role within the One Good School programme is to also share her opinions and represent students in the school by helping out with the training, launch day and team meetings.

“The involvement and support of parents is also so important to us. Con Walsh, a parent in our school is involved with our One Good School programme, we are delighted to have his perspective

and ideas shared with us as a One Good School team.

“Overall schools play a vital role in promoting and supporting the mental health and well-being of young people and all those within the school community.

“By being involved in these programmes, our school is providing a safe and supportive environment for building life skills, resilience and a strong sense of connectedness.

“Fostering healthy relationships among peers, school staff and parents is critical to a young person’s overall experience of school and their social, emotional and cognitive development.

“Jigsaw is helping and guiding our school to encourage all of this in our school community. We look forward to our continued work with them throughout the year,” the spokesperson concluded.