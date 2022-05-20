Professional jockey apologises for his ‘objectionable’ conduct in Listowel

A professional jockey has made an ‘abject apology’ and undertaken to control his alcohol intake after his ‘objectionable’ conduct in Listowel last September.

Gearóid Brouder (27) pleaded guilty at Listowel District Court to behaving in a threatening and aggressive manner at Stoker’s Lodge, Listowel, on September 19 last.

Mr Brouder is from North Kerry but is a professional jockey and now resides at 48 Standhouse Lawns, Newbridge, County Kildare, defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell explained,

The facts of the case were heard at a previous sitting, Mr O’Connell outlined yesterday (Thursday), and Judge David Waters said “it might be better not to repeat the phrases he [Mr Brouder] used”. Yesterday’s sitting heard that Mr Brouder was departing Shannon Airport to take part in racing in Saratoga, USA, when a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Mr Brouder has 24 previous convictions, including three public-order convictions handed down at a court date in 2020. Mr O’Connell said his client “apologises to the court and Gardaí for his utterly unacceptable behaviour” and for his “objectionable” utterances during the incident.

Judge Waters commented that Mr Brouder may be “moving himself into the area of a custodial sentence” given his previous convictions, but Mr O’Connell said his client has settled down well, is quite successful, and last September’s actions were something of “an aberration”.

He added that his client intended to go from Thursday’s sitting to take part in racing in Tipperary later that day.

He asked Judge Waters to note Mr Brouder’s ‘abject apology’ and his undertaking to control his alcohol intake.

Judge Waters handed down a conviction and fine of €400, giving Mr Brouder one day to pay the sum.