Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Professional jockey apologises for his ‘objectionable’ conduct in Listowel

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A professional jockey has made an ‘abject apology’ and undertaken to control his alcohol intake after his ‘objectionable’ conduct in Listowel last September.

Gearóid Brouder (27) pleaded guilty at Listowel District Court to behaving in a threatening and aggressive manner at Stoker’s Lodge, Listowel, on September 19 last.

Privacy