Prestigious award for Kilflynn-based jewellery company

A Kilflynn-based jewellery company, FiorSó, has been awarded Best Handcrafted Contemporary Jewellery Shop – Munster at the 2022 Irish Enterprise Awards.

The prestigious awards, organised by EU Business News, identify the most outstanding and innovative companies throughout Europe in various sectors.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have won this award and to be recognised in this way. We create beautiful design-led jewellery from our studio in Kilflynn and we have seen great success since launching, so this is the icing on the cake,” said company founder, Sara Ross.

FiorSó was set up in 2021 by ex-lawyer-turned-jeweller, Sara, and the journey for her started back in 2018 when Sara’s youngest child – then just three years old – was diagnosed with a cancer.

Sara – who makes all the FiorSó pieces herself from her studio in Kilflynn – took time away from her work to care for her child and during that time she started to seriously think about pursuing her long held passion for creative arts and in particular, jewellery.

“Life was crazy. I was working as a lawyer in an international law firm, flying all over the place and working crazy hours. I’d always admired people who made big career switches, especially swapping the office for creative enterprise – I’ve always been creative and it’s something I had dreamed about but never thought I’d do,” said Sara

“Then my youngest was diagnosed and everything stopped. I took leave from my job to care for her. Suddenly my whole family and I were looking at life with a renewed perspective – one that put fulfilment and family at the heart of it,” she continued.

Thanks to incredible counselling support given to the family by Tralee's Recovery Haven, and following her daughter’s recovery, Sara, undeterred, made the decision to set up FiorSó, despite being in the midst of a global pandemic

Pronounced "fee-er-so", the name FiorSó is a modern fusion of the Irish words Fior meaning "real/true" and Só meaning “luxury".

FiorSó ships worldwide and is available in a number of shops in the USA.

You can purchase FiorSó jewellery at https://www.fiorso.ie/