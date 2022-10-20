Presentation primary pupils getting back to nature with ‘Forest School’ programme

Sixth class students of Presentation Primary School take part in the Forest School initiative where they learn about nature and take part in various activities in the Tralee Town Park. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Last Wednesday morning was not your typical morning for sixth class pupils from Presentation Primary School in Tralee as they ditched their regular classroom for one a little more outdoorsy – Tralee Town Park to be specific – as they continued their participation in what was described by the school as an “exciting” new ‘Forest School' programme.

The programme aims to promote the holistic development of all those involved, fostering resilient, confident, independent and creative learners while it also offers learners the opportunity to take supported risks appropriate to the natural environment and to themselves.

"The girls have been thrilled at the chance to take part, and autumn is such a lovely time to be out in the town park amongst the plants and trees,” said class teacher Ruth Lowney.

“Shonagh and Darach have been excellent faciltators, teaching the girls to make jewellery, tie knots, light fires, play games, make rope bridges- it is great to see children working together outdoors," Ruth continued.

As for the pupils themselves, the girls have been taking part in the programme since the beginning of the year and to date, it’s been a case of so far, so good.

“It’s very relaxing and you get a break from the hard work in class” said one pupil, Kate while another pupil, Elle said: “I like the freedom and being outside. You get to make your own decisions,” said Ellie, adding that “Shonagh and Darach are very good at explaining things and they’re not too hard on you.”

School principal, John Hickey, has said the school is very lucky to be part of this pilot programme.

“In an age where children spend increasing time indoors on devices, the need to teach the old skills of outdoor play, creativity with natural materials, and teamwork is more important than ever. There is also the wellbeing dimension as children being active out in the fresh air has obvious positive implications for health and mental health,” he said.

The Forest School programme is part of a broader school-wide approach to nature, environmental awareness and the local environment, John went on to say.

“This programme is working in conjunction with our habitats programme, where each class studies and visits a different habitat within a 5-mile radius of the school. We have also created raised beds in the school for creating mini habitats for study at school, including a new pond,” he said.

"The next step is to include local historical sites as part of the studies. It has been very enjoyable and informative for the children. We have already seen greater interest and discussion about the local environment amongst the children, with children visiting habitats with their parents on the weekend. Kerry is a beautiful place so it’s great to see families out exploring,” he finished.