Presentation Castleisland Open Day – a mix of virtual and in-person events

Ella Flynn and Leah Kelly (left) with the cow's eyes and Sarah Lenihan with the sheep's heart at the recent Presentation Castleisland Open Day.

Presentation’s annual open day took place last week with the now usual mixture of virtual and in-person events.

“Current students including our newest, the first years, were enthusiastic to showcase what we do at Presentation Castleisland,” said Principal Pierce Dargan.

A wide range of subjects and initiatives were showcased on the day by both staff and students.

“The personal tour gives a taste of the warm welcome waiting for students in our school.

It is hard to describe the caring atmosphere in the school but when people walk in the door they understand," he continued.

“Each stop on the tour illustrated the innovative, forward-thinking approach to learning in the school and highlighted the many successes the school has had in recent years such as being as a STEM centre of excellence, in sport and in enterprise.”

The wide range of subjects on offer including Spanish, religion, music and computer science and the vibrant extra-curricular timetable were well received by the many visitors on the day.

Application forms for first year 23/25 are still available on the school website and from the school office on 066 71 41178.

Personal tours can also be arranged for anyone who missed the opportunity to see the school by contacting the office.