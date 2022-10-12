Presentation Castleisland girls contribute to Sliabh Luachra Camogie success

Presentation Castleisland students and Sliabh Luachra U-16 Division 2 Co. League winning team Camogie team members, from left: Rachel Horgan, Megan Herlihy, Charlie O’Keeffe, Áine Walsh and Jessie O’Keeffe.

All at Presentation Secondary Castleisland would like to congratulate the Sliabh Luachra U-16

camogie team, having recently won the Division 2 County League over Causeway in Crotta.

“We would especially like to congratulate the Presentation Castleisland members on the team: Charlie O’Keeffe in goals, her sister Jessie at half back, Megan Herlihy at half forward, Rachel Horgan corner forward and Áine Walsh scoring a most impressive 1-4 from her half forward posting. With the game tied late on, Sliabh Luachra scored two late points to win on a scoreline of 2-4 to 2-2.

According to Kevin Moore, PE teacher at the school: “Pres was strongly represented and the girls

showed great determination and team spirit during the game. I’m sure this team will go on to bigger and better things in the future,” Mr. Moore predicted.