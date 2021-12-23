Presbytery in Kilcummin is being put up for sale

The parish in Kilcummin when they held a protest over the loss of their priest in 2019. Now the presbytery is to be sold.

There is wide-spread disappointment in the parish of Kilcummin this week following the news that the local Presbytery is to be put on the market. The community now believes this will end any hope of getting a Parish Priest back to the area.

In 2019 the community in Kilcummin began what remains an ongoing protest over the loss of a Parish Priest to their community. This movement included the handing over of a petition to the Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne, to highlight local anger. Locals even organised a boycott of collection boxes.

While they were unsuccessful in getting a Parish Priest they had continued to hope of a re-appointment in the future. The sale of the Presbytery, which was announced in the parish newsletter this week appears to have dashed such hopes.

The Presbytery in Kilcummin is owned by St. Brendan’s Trust and the decision to place the property for sale was made by the Parish Pastoral Council following consultation with the Diocesan Property Office, according to the Kerry Diocese said this week.

Disappointment was also expressed at the lack of consultation with the community regarding the sale, with the news only beginning to filter through this week. Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour), who is from Kilcummin, said that she had hoped that the Presbytery, which has been lying empty, would be used for the community.

“It is the nail in the coffin to get a Parish Priest for the community, we were holding on to the hope that we might get a Parish Priest for a term in the future,” she said.

She added that she believed the building could be used by the community for childcare facilities, or a drop-in facility for the elderly.

The Diocese confirmed that the building would be put up for sale in the New Year with funds to be used for the parish, the diocese confirmed.

