Pres wins best water school in Munster at Green School Awards

Presentation Castleisland Water Ambassadors enjoying one of the treats of their achievements. inclded are from left: Colene O’Callaghan, Jasmine O’Sullivan, Emily Walsh, Caoimhe Scanlon, Ailbhe Fleming and Amber Foley.

All the students in Presentation Secondary School gathered on the front lawn recently to celebrate the raising of their newly awarded water flag.

The Water Ambassadors were also presented with a plaque and prize winning cheque of €750 for being awarded the best water school in Munster.

The Water Ambassadors had to earn their title and water flag by raising awareness about conserving water in the school, organising competitions, attending water workshops, planning a beach clean up and a ‘Walk for Water’ day where the whole school carried buckets of rain water, collected from the school’s newly installed water butts, around the nearby river walk.

This was to raise awareness about lack of clean water in developing countries.

“We also submitted a report on ‘Fast Fashion’ which has had a dramatic impact on water in the past few years and is the second largest pollutant in the world after oil’, explained Emily Walsh.’

We were shocked to discover that it takes 7,500 litres of water to make just one pair of Jeans and 10,000 litres of water to produce one jacket which is the equivalent of 24 years of drinking water!’

The girls had impressed the Green-Schools’ Environmental Office with their research and evidence and they had a Clothes Pod installed to recycle old donated clothes. The ceremony ended with a final unexpected treat when an ice-cream van rolled into the school yard, much to the delight of all the students.

‘We were thrilled to be part of the Water Ambassador programme and are honoured to achieve this prestigious award,” said student Caoimhe Scanlon.