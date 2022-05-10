Prayers for Kerry man seriously injured in freak accident

HUNDREDS are praying for the recovery of a hugely-popular Brosna man currently fighting for his life in intensive care in Cork following a freak accident involving a ride-on lawnmower near his home recently.

Gerard Curtin was rushed to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries following the accident on his land in Brosna at the end of last month.

Gardaí investigating the accident believe he was thrown from the lawnmower when its rear axle broke, while driving the machine back into a storage shed along a privately-owned roadway.

Brosna and surrounds have been plunged into deep shock at the incident involving a man who is central to the life of the community.

Mr Curtin farms in Brosna and is also employed by Kerry County Council as head technician over the waste-water treatment system in Listowel.

Mayor of Listowel Mike Kennelly said that his thoughts and prayers are with Mr Curtin and his family speaking at a meeting of the Listowel MD on Monday.

Hundreds attended a special Mass for Mr Curtin in Brosna meanwhile on Friday. Parish Priest Fr Martin Spillane said the community is deeply worried but hopeful for Mr Curtin and family:

“He is a very special member of our community, deeply involved in everything here and we’re all very worried but very hopeful at the same time.

“Gerard is a very hard-worker with an immaculate farm always.

“We are all praying for him and his family, including his wife Máiréad and three children,” Fr Spillane told The Kerryman.