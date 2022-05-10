Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Prayers for Kerry man seriously injured in freak accident

Mass outpouring of support and prayers for Brosna man left in a critical condition following an accident with ride-on lawnmower

Brosna native Ger Curtin, who is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital at present. Expand

Close

Brosna native Ger Curtin, who is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital at present.

Brosna native Ger Curtin, who is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital at present.

Brosna native Ger Curtin, who is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital at present.

kerryman

HUNDREDS are praying for the recovery of a hugely-popular Brosna man currently fighting for his life in intensive care in Cork following a freak accident involving a ride-on lawnmower near his home recently.

Gerard Curtin was rushed to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries following the accident on his land in Brosna at the end of last month.

Privacy