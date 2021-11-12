Power kids to the fore!

Mary Carroll and Susan McElligott of Power Kids Club at the Church of the Resurrection Hall, Park Road, Killarney. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

A new afterschool club is starting in Killarney on Friday November 12, focussed on developing social learning for children.

‘Power Kids’ which was founded by Mary Carroll and Susan McElligott has successfully run school programmes for a number of years.

According to Mary Carroll, “Power Kids is focussed on empowering children to flourish and be superheroes of communication, friendship and self belief.”

“We have enjoyed our work in schools and our summer camps, but we now want to develop a weekly Powerkids club.”

Susan McElligott said, “We will be covering topics such as friendship skills and communication, feelings, kindness and compassion, as well as resilience and the growth mindset. We want children to develop a toolbox of skills they can use to deal with situations that come their way in daily life.” Susan added,

“We work through a mix of role plays, crafts, music and art.”

Susan McElligott and Mary Carroll have delivered Power Kids to several classes in local primary schools, and have many years of experience working with children. Susan is a Marriage, Family and Child Counsellor and has worked as a school counsellor. Both are Garda Vetted.

The club will run for four Friday afternoons, 3.30-5pm, at a cost of €70, starting on Friday, November 12. For more information and to book, contact Susan on 0873897304.