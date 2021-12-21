Portmagee man receives Knighthood from Pope Francis

John O’Keeffe (left) pictured in Mullingar Cathedral with Bishop Tom Deenihan and composer, Ronan McDonagh, also a recipient of the KSG.

John O’Keeffe, KSG, pictured at the recent investiture ceremony in Mullingar Cathedral with his brothers, Vincent and Kevin, sisters, Patricia and Deirdre and mother, Ina.

A Kerry man has received one of the highest orders that the Catholic Church can bestow upon a lay person.

This was in the form of the Knight of the Pontifical Equestrian Order of St Gregory, from Pope Francis.

Portmagee native Dr John Kennedy is one of two Irishmen to receive the award recently from the Pope for their services to the Irish Church through Church music.

He now joins the ranks of other previous recipients, including John McCormack, John Hume and Frank Patterson, to have received this huge honour.

The Portmagee man has carved out an illustrious career in Church music, and this has included the prestigious honour of directing the music during the 2018 Papal Mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Dr O’Keeffe received the award for his work in Church music through teaching performing, composing, editing and publishing (at the National Seminary and Maynooth University) for over three decades.

“It is an honour, it is not something you can apply for...I got a surprise. It is very gratifying to receive it,” he said.

“There are a lot of people who are doing great work, so it is nice when somebody’s work is recognised,” he added.

The presentation of Knighthoods to Dr O’Keeffe and Ronan McDonagh marked the 50th anniversary of the Schola Cantorum, an initiative of the Catholic Bishops set up to train Church musicians. It is attached to St Finian’s College in Mullingar.

Both men are among the Schola Cantorum’s most distinguished lay past pupils.

Dr O’Keeffe’s interest in and love for music came from his parents. His father, Vincent, an accordionist, was a familiar figure on South Kerry stages in the 1950s, and his mother, Ina, who is from Lisselton, was well known as a fine singer and music teacher. Both directed and acted in many community stage productions over the decades, and Ina and John’s family attended a special ceremony at the Cathedral in Mullingar, where John received the Knighthood.

He was nominated for the prestigious honour by the Bishop of Meath, Tom Deenihan, who was well aware of John’s work.

John’s family is well-known in South Kerry, where both his sisters run businesses. His sister, Patricia, runs The Moorings, while another sister, Deirdre, has Cois Cuain gift shop.

His brother, Vincent O’Keeffe, is a software engineer based in Dublin; and Kevin – owner of Koyu Matcha, a Japanese tea company – also lives in Dublin.

His career in Church music began when he was aged eight, as organist in Portmagee Church, and at the age of 12 he got a scholarship to St Finian’s College, Mullingar, sponsored by Irish Bishops, to study music in general, including Church music.

In fact, John’s sister, Deirdre, has continued the family tradition in Portmagee Church, where she is in charge of Church music, and John will return home this Christmas to perform at Mass in his native village.

This performance will be streamed online.

Following postings at the Pro-Cathedral (under the mentorship of Professor Gerard Gillen), Westminster Cathedral and Longford Cathedral, John was appointed as Director of Sacred Music at the National Seminary in Maynooth College, where he has spent over three decades building up an indigenous repertoire of liturgical music for Mass and office, a small portion of which has so far been published as part of the Church music series ‘Feasts and Seasons’.

As a composer of liturgical music, his Mass of Saint Mel was commissioned to mark the rededication of St Mel’s Cathedral, and his new vernacular setting of the Credo was recently launched as part of Irish Dominican celebrations to mark the eighth centenary of the death of their founder.

John also holds the position of Director of Choral Groups at Maynooth University, where he founded the Chamber Choir and Schola Gregoriana.

He directs Church music courses there and at St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth, and his major study, The Masses of Seán and Peadar Ó Riada, was published by Cork University Press in 2017.