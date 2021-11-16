Pope’s Cross safety works can’t take place until investigation of fatal crash complete

MANAGEMENT at Kerry County Council have said they cannot progress works to fix a dangerous junction – where a young Canadian nurse lost her life in an car crash in August – until the gardaí complete investigations into recent accidents at the location.

At Monday’s monthly meeting of Kerry County Council Cllr Aoife Thornton tabled an emergency motion calling on management to expedite road safety works at Abbeydorney Cross Junction – known as ‘Pope’s Cross’ – on the main Tralee to Listowel road.

Canadian medical student Nelia Scheeres lost her life in a car crash at the crossroads on August 16.

The 24-year-old University of Limerick student was driving home after her first day working on placement at a doctors practice in Lixnaw.

Cllr Thornton said there had been another collision near the crossroads in the last week and asked for an update on the council’s plans to carry out safety improvements at the junction.

KCC Director of Roads, Transportation and Marine said that it would not be possible to bring any proposals for the junction before councillors until gardaí have concluded their investigations into the recent accidents at Popes Cross.

Mr O’Sullivan said he could not comment on the situation and that it would be “totally inappropriate” to advance any plans until the investigations had been completed and all potential safety issues had been identified.