Poignant send off for Cahersiveen runner Patrick O’Shea – ‘He was the best character you could meet’

In a fitting tribute to the late Patrick O’Shea (73) from Canon’s Lane, Bridge Street in Cahersiveen, a guard of honour by the Iveragh Athletic Club led the cortege to Patrick’s final resting place on Monday morning.

During the ceremony, Patrick’s running friends and family members each took turns to shovel sand from the White Strand over his coffin – a place where Patrick spent so much of his life running and preparing for competitions, both nationally and internationally.

The sense of sadness was expressed best by his life-long friend and fellow runner, Christy Riordan. Christy and Patrick ran together for club and country for many years and forged their friendship in the cauldron of competition.

“We ran all over the world together. Patrick was one of the best characters you could ever meet. He got a great send off, the kind he deserved,” Christy told The Kerryman.

Patrick’s career is remarkable considering he only took up competitive running when he was 27.

He participated in 30 marathons, including cross-country events. At the time, the National Championships selected three runners to represent Ireland in the marathon. Christy and Patrick – both from the Iveragh Athletic Club – were selected making it an extraordinary achievement for the south Kerry club.

They ran in Moscow together on three occasions and were the first team home in the European Championships in Portugal in 1989.

The Dublin Marathon was another favourite of Christy and Patrick, where they would regularly finish inside a time of 2h 30mins. Patrick also won a World Masters title in the over-55 category in 2009, and the following year ran in Hungry in the over-60 category.

“We were very proud to represent our club and country. We competed with and against each other, but we always remained great friends,” said Christy.

“We would train four or five evenings a week together on the White Strand. All we were interested in was running,” he said.

"When the race was over, we enjoyed ourselves and had a few pints. Then we’d sweat it out of us and raced against each other again the following week. He was a great friend and we had great times. He will be missed by everyone associated with athletics in the county,” said Christy.