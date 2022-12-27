Poignant day for Ballyheigue Races as Minister unveils plaque for deceased committee members

A group of hardy souls gather at Ballyheigue on Monday where a plaque was unveiled to honour deceased members of the Ballyheigue Race Committee.

The Ballyheigue Race Committee gathered on St Stephen’s Day to remember deceased members who have helped organise the races over the past 50-years. Education Minister Norma Foley unveiled the plaque . Photos by Moss Joe Brown.

Few organisations can expect to prosper without the willingness and enthusiasm of its membership. A case in point being the Ballyheigue Race Committee, who since 1968 has done everything possible, and more, to ensure this traditional event takes place every Christmas on Ballyheigue beach.

While this year’s event was cancelled as a mark of respect to the late Jack De Bromhead, who died tragically while pony racing at Glenbeigh in September, it provided an opportunity for the committee to remember its deceased members by way of a plaque unveiling.

Many locals, including the famous Irish writer Christy Brown – who resided in Ballyheigue for a time – have studiously given their time for the greater good of Ballyheigue Races over the years.

Their contribution was marked at the official ceremony when a plaque was unveiled by Education Minister Norma Foley at the sight of so many memorable race days.

Minister Foley spoke of her own childhood memories of race days at Ballyheigue when attending with her father, the late Denis. Minister Foley’s mother, Hanna O’Halloran, is also a native of Ballyheigue.

Ballyheigue Race Committee PRO Tom Lawlor spoke of the immense contribution by so many loyal people for whom the annual Ballyheigue Races marked one of the best social events in the year for the locality.

Mr Lawlor told The Kerryman that it is important that their service be honoured with this plaque.

“The races in Ballyheigue mean so much to so many people. Without the input of the people remembered with this plaque, the races would not have been possible,” he said.