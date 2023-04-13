Podcast with Kerry school kids in 2002 reflect changing times – ‘The kids felt easier in themselves’

In 2002, historian Maurice O’Keeffe visited primary school children in Kerry and west Limerick to ask questions on life from the perspective of an older person in their community.

Two decades later and these precious conversations are now available to listen to on podcast.

The person tasked with answering the questions was able to reflect on a way of life in Ireland vastly different to the experiences of the pupils. The schools represented children from Causeway, Killarney and Tralee.

Maurice handed the microphone to the children and the questions covered everything from what it was like to walk barefooted to school; why do we separate boys and girls in schools; how many sods of turf in a mound; and questions about the Traveller community.

The conversations reflect not just the innocence of childhood, but also a genuine curiousness behind the questions.

The discussions are remarkable given that 20 years is considered a relatively short time span, yet the concerns of children today would seem vastly different. For example, technology and iPhones had yet to fully take hold in 2002.

“The results were amazing. I pieced together the best of what I did at that time. Those kids now would be in their 30s and 40s. I’m pretty sure they would be interested to hear them again. Life sure does travel fast,” Maurice said.

Maurice feels the conversations are indicative of how society has changed in Ireland. Questions about school lunches were raised in 2002, something that is only set to become compulsory in 2024.

“I think after working on this I feel the way in which children communicate is strikingly different. Transport to school is another aspect, as many children still walked to school 20 years ago,” said Maurice.

“There was a sense of freedom in the school setting that probably isn’t there now. Even in the classroom the kids seemed to communicate better and felt easier in themselves,” he said.

"There was less stress and anxiety in the children of this podcast from 20 years ago. I can’t speak for the children today, that’s just what the podcast revealed to me. The conversations are also entertaining and very humorous,” Maurice added.

Click here:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4szYeyzPJEaB0xzB0WSYsk?si=-FdMMYJSSkm4YAc19_s98A