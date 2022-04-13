Plea to not light fires in National Park as tourist season begins

National Park and Wildlife Service Conservation Wildlife Rangers, William Hunt and Mary Sheehan, at the Eagles Nest, Killarney National Park, assessing areas of popular recreational activity with the latest technology using thermal imaging and assistance of drones ahead of the Easter and Summer holidays. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have this week urged the public to be more vigilant and aware about the dangers of lighting fires outside.

Their warning and awareness campaign comes as the tourist seasons kicks off in earnest and also on the almost year anniversary of the blaze that destroyed parts of Killarney National Park in late April 2021.

The blaze which ripped through the UNESCO biosphere reserve during Easter last year for four days, resulted in 3,000 hectares being destroyed.

Complex ecosystems that took hundreds of years to evolve and Wildlife were also destroyed and habitats including wet heath, ancient oak woodlands, blanket bog dating back to neolithic times, lakes and waterways were impacted.

Enormous efforts by National Parks and Wildlife Service, Kerry Fire Service, The Air Corps, Killarney Search and Rescue and many local volunteers battled for four days to contain and quench the fire in Killarney National Park.

The NPWS now want to remind the public of the devastating fire and the dangers of lighting outdoor fires to prevent another such blaze this year year.

This week National Park and Wildlife Service Conservation Wildlife Rangers, William Hunt and Mary Sheehan, visited the Eagles Nest in Killarney National Park, assessing areas of popular recreational activity with the latest technology using thermal imaging and assistance of drones ahead of the Easter and Summer holidays. This location is believed to be where the fire started last year.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service, wishes to remind visitors of the catastrophic impact of lighting fires. The NPWS is urging more vigilance and heightened public awareness about the dangers of using naked flames outdoors, the need to protect this national resource is paramount.

The investigation into the blaze found no criminality was involved but the exact cause remains unknown though it is believed that a cigarette or a camp fire could have ignited the fire at the time and this coupled with the extremely dry conditions at that time led to the raging fire.