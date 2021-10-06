Plea for HSE to fund ‘miracle drug’ to help baby Theo

A Killorglin family is pleading with the HSE to provide a ‘miracle’ drug for their baby, a drug which will give him a better quality and prolonged life.

Five-month old Theo is the first child of Shane Whelan and his partner, Stephanie. Their bundle of joy was born on April 29 at University Hospital Kerry. However, just a few months after his birth his parents noticed that he had low muscle tone and couldn’t hold his head up. After investigations by Theo’s medical team and his parents, Theo was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) – a genetic condition that affects Theo’s movement.

Shane, who has a background in genetics, did much of the research himself, and both he and Stephanie were tested for the gene for SMA, which led to Theo’s diagnosis of SMA type 1 – a very severe type.

Theo began treatment on August 26 with a drug called Spinraza, which is to be delivered every four months for the rest of his life by lumbar puncture and costs on average €100,000 per treatment, which is funded by the HSE.

However, Theo’s condition would be better treated with the drug Zolgensma, which is currently not available in Ireland. Shane and Stephanie are pleading with the HSE to give them access to the drug, which would be a one-off treatment for Theo and would give him an improved quality of life and a longer lifespan.

This miracle drug could transform Theo’s life, and Shane and Stephanie have begun a petition to help them get access to the drug.

“The drug Spinraza is not as effective for the severe form of SMA. There is a better drug available that can help Theo,” explained Shane.

The drug has previously been rejected due to its cost, but the HSE, in conjunction with three other European countries, is now in negotiations on the financial cost, which is around €2million for the one-off treatment. The ongoing discussions have left Shane, Stephanie and baby Theo in limbo with no answers on when or if Theo will ever get access to the drug.

“How can you put a price on the life of a baby? It is not like the current treatment is not expensive anyway, and he will have to get it for the rest of his life,” said dad Shane.

Shane said that they have been unable to source answers from the HSE though negotiations have been ongoing for months, and they live every day hoping and praying these negotiations with the manufacturer of the drug will end with good news for their son:

“In [the] Netherlands they are giving the drug to children before the negotiations are finalised...They are still in negotiations since July. We need more detail.”

The drug is also better administered to children under the age of two, so the negotiations need to “be done sooner rather than later” before time runs out for baby Theo.

“If they just thought about it they would see it is more logical to give the one-off treatment rather than the ongoing one,” said Shane.

Kerry TDs have also joined the fight for baby Theo, who is one of two children currently suitable for and campaigning in Ireland for access to the drug.

TD Michael Healy-Rae raised the issue in the Dáil.

“I am appealing to the Government to ask the HSE to approve the cost of a miracle drug [Zolgensma] which will help save the lives of two children who are ill at present...This drug can vastly improve the quality of life and the lifespan of these children.

“I do not believe we should put a price on a child’s life… I know that €2 million per treatment is a lot of money but whoever said anyone, whether a member of any party or a member of none, or any politician or government, could say that a drug was too expensive to save a child’s life?

“I do not think that is right. At the same time, I am a realist. I understand that there are no blank cheques but – my goodness – we are talking about two little babies who we want to live and who we want to have a fighting chance in this world,” he added.

Minister for Disability, TD Anne Rabbitte, told the Dáil, on behalf of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly TD, that HSE decisions on which medicines are reimbursed by the taxpayer are facilitated by the advice of the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics (NCPE). They advised following a full health technology assessment (HTA) to assess the clinical effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of Zolgensma compared with the current standard of care that the drug should not be considered for reimbursement unless cost-effectiveness could be improved. Pricing and reimbursement negotiations commenced in July 2021 and are currently ongoing.

Shane and Stephanie have set up a website and Instagram where the petition to help Theo can be found. They can be accessed via http://https://www.theosbestlife.com/ and on http://www.instagram.com/theos_best_life/