Plans underway for former Bank of Ireland buildings in Killorglin and Castleisland

Deputy Brendan Griffin who is calling on the Government to support plans for the former Bank of Ireland buildings.

TD Brendan Griffin has called for the former Bank of Ireland buildings in both Killorglin and Castleisland to be put back in use for the community, following their closure in recent months.

The two Bank of Ireland branches were among 88 branches closed by the Bank recently leaving many rural communities without these vital banking supports. The decision particularly hit local businesses in both towns but also has forced many customers to travel to nearby towns to access banking facilities.

Deputy Griffin said he has met with Castleisland Chamber Alliance and Killorglin Chamber Alliance, who both have plans for the now empty buildings, and he called on the Government to support these plans and for Bank of Ireland to gift the banks to the community for their use.

“[The loss of the banks ] were a huge blow to both towns. Both branches served huge hinterlands beyond Castleisland and Killorglin in the mid-Kerry area. Both chambers now have ambitious plans for those buildings. Will the Government engage with Bank of Ireland to ensure a co-operative and community-focused approach by the bank, working with community organisations that have plans to re-use the buildings as community hubs, office spaces, visitor information centres or exhibition spaces?," he asked during questions in the Dáil.

"It is the least that the bank could do for those communities given what the state has done .. and also what these communities did commercially for the bank over the years.”

An Taoiseach Michéal Martin said that they would be open to working with local communities to facilitate any community projects.

“These are often key buildings in key locations within town centres. Through the various mechanisms we have at our disposal, whether rural funding or town centres first policy funding, we certainly are interested in working in partnership with any organisations to facilitate the provision of such buildings for the benefit of communities, including, for example, in the form of hub activity that could create new microbusiness start-ups in those towns. We are very open to doing that.”