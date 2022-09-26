Planning will not be sought ‘at this stage’ for multi-storey Áras Phádraig car park

A sample of the plan for the new theatre and public plaza space at Áras Phádraig

Killarney Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) has said “it is the biggest of missed opportunities to not be developing at least a plan” for a multi-storey car park on the Áras Phádraig site on Lewis Road.

At last Thursday’s Killarney area meeting, the Council outlined that Reddy Architecture will provide a team to prepare, design, tender, and oversee all works associated with developing the site, with Planning documentation to be finalised in the second quarter of 2023.

This was outlined to Councillors Brendan Cronin (Independent) and Kelleher, who both asked for an update on developing the site. The Council’s response, however, met some criticism.

“It would be very nice for us to see what was actually being planned rather than it arriving in here, expecting us to vote for it and put the gun to our head,” Cllr Cronin said. “I propose we get a draft briefing prior to anything concrete going out…Are we in the same situation, not progressing a multi-storey car park on that site, is this going to be looked at, and what brief was given to this firm?”

“Quite simply, the answer is not comprehensive enough,” Cllr Kelleher said. “It says planning documentation will be finalised; is it going out via Part 8, for full planning permission; what will it involve from a public-consultation perspective, what will be involved with consultation with Councillors?

“Are we going to get planning and agree permission for a multi-storey car park within the whole scheme? I appreciate David Doyle previously said it won’t be funded, but we included a footpath in the outdoor-dining scheme that wasn’t part of the scheme. We can include a multi-storey car park, which might not be funded by the national grant here, so that we can go and find funding for it.”

The council’s David Doyle outlined that when an overall masterplan was conducted for the site, approval in principle was granted for an underground carpark, a public-realm space, and a theatre facility. The Council will also provide a service site to the HSE for a primary-care facility.

“The funding we have got…does not include the development of a multi-storey car-park,” he said. “As part of the site’s overall development, we will make provision for a multi-storey car park,

but it is not our intention at this stage to go for planning for [that] on the site.”

He said the Council intends to go through the Part 8 planning process, with members being briefed well in advance of any public-consultation process.

“By May next year, we hope to be in a position to show them plans to yourselves [Councillors], but we hope to have preliminary plans before that and will canvass your views”, he added.