Planning process underway for Kerry graveyard extension

Kerry County Council are to apply for planning for an extension to Churchtown graveyard in Beaufort following a lengthy campaign by the community who faced being unable to bury families together.

Land was acquired back in June and this week Cllr Michael Cahill said the council are commencing the Part 8 Planning process for the extension of Churchtown Burial Ground. A planning notice is to be published this week and the views of the public are sought on the development.

This has been a long-term project of Cllr Cahill who said that he hopes now that the project can come to fruition as soon as possible.

“I am delighted to see this project progressing to the next stage because there was a lot of worry and anxiety in Beaufort as the present facility at Churchtown was reaching capacity. It didn’t bear thinking about that the remains of deceased members of the Beaufort community, would have to be interred outside of their native parish,” said Cllr Cahill.

“I have been making representations on behalf of the people of Beaufort on this very sensitive topic for some time now and I am glad to see my interventions bringing results .. The fact that Churchtown Burial Ground was almost at capacity was described as the biggest issue facing the local community in Beaufort and the uncertainty caused a lot of worry, particularly to the more elderly Beaufort residents” said Cllr Cahill