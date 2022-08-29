Planning permission sought new rape crisis centre in Killarney

The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre is planning to expand its services to South Kerry with planning sought for a new counselling centre at the Ross Road in Killarney.

The construction of a bespoke centre has been a long-term ambition of the organisation, now coming to fruition in 2022, the year the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre celebrates 30 years in existence.

The project has been made possible by the kind donation of the Clarke Family who have donated the site to the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.

Centre Director, Vera O’Leary outlines the significance of this development for the county.

“The new building has been designed with the clients we service core and central in terms of their individual needs. The proposed facility will offer our professional and dedicated team of counsellors and support team a permanent home where we can continue to provide safe, confidential and free counselling to survivors of all types of sexual violence and support for non-abusing partners, parents, relatives and friends. This is a milestone moment for the centre, with a stated ambition of ours to develop such a facility for many years.”

Chairperson of the Board of Management of the Centre, Brid McElligott in welcoming this development also acknowledged the kindness of the Clarke family,

“On behalf of all stakeholders involved with the centre I would like to acknowledge the generosity and kindness of the Clarke family, in particular Matt Clarke who has championed this proposed development from the outset. Without this philanthropic gesture realising our own building would not have been possible. In supporting our clients and their families on their journey of recovery, it will massively assist our efforts when we can operate from a client tailored, bespoke facility.”

The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre now await the decision of the planning authority. If granted, the build would take approximately 14 months, with monies to finance the development to be sourced from state funds and charitable donations. The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre will also continue to deliver services from Tralee and other outreach locations as needed.