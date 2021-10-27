Planning decision on new theatre expected this week

Premium
The newly established Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre is expected to know its fate this week regarding its planning application to change the use of the former CBS school on Strand Street to a new theatre and coffee shop.
The deadline for public submissions has passed without any objection and excitement is building among committee members anxious to see the new theatre established.
Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre Chairman, Patrick McDonnell, explained that the theatre is to have charitable status, providing free classes to young people, and people with disabilities. Moreover, fees will be based entirely on ‘trust’, meaning that a person pays only what they can afford.
The theatre will be the first of its kind in Kerry and comprises of voluntary members from across the county. The focus now turns to securing funding through a combination of Government grants and money raised by theatre members through fundraising initiatives.
Mr McDonnell originally came up with the idea for a 'community orientated' theatre group while working in America for 15-years.
“The theatre will be accessible to all those marginalised groups that normally can’t afford or don’t have access to streamline theatres,” he said.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed as regards planning for what will be a small, intimate theatre that will be very accessible to the public. The café, which will be called The Rose Café, is going to be a great asset. Upstairs we will run our workshops while we already have interest for our back-room space from a visual artist looking to rent it.”
As a charity, the theatre is now looking for sponsors and donors to get involved and help get the theatre off the ground.
“We’ll be looking for patrons and ways to fundraise so that people can become a patron of the theatre and fundraise. I think this will be a hugely beneficial project for Tralee…we will be a theatre for all organisations in the community: amateur and professional.
"We really need people who have experience in fundraising to join and help us. Our committee is very talented in many areas, but we don’t have anyone who has experience in fundraising. This will be very important for the survival of the theatre. I also want to thank our architect, Brendan Williams, for all his hard work,” Mr McDonnell said.
If anyone wants to become a member, or wishes to help fundraise, contact 087 3331751.