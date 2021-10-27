Planning decision on new theatre expected this week

The old CBS school on Strand Street, Tralee. A planning decision is expected this week on whether or not plans to transform the school into a new theatre and café are given the go-ahead. Photo by Joe Hanley.

The newly established Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre is expected to know its fate this week regarding its planning application to change the use of the former CBS school on Strand Street to a new theatre and coffee shop.

The deadline for public submissions has passed without any objection and excitement is building among committee members anxious to see the new theatre established.

Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre Chairman, Patrick McDonnell, explained that the theatre is to have charitable status, providing free classes to young people, and people with disabilities. Moreover, fees will be based entirely on ‘trust’, meaning that a person pays only what they can afford.