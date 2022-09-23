Plan for new pier on Blasket moves a step forward

The possibility of constructing a new pier to improve access to the Great Blasket Island moved a step closer to reality this week as Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan said he will instruct the Office of Public Works (OPW) to go ahead with the process of researching and planning for the long-anticipated project.

Minister O’Donovan fulfilled a commitment he made at the re-opening of the refurbished Ionad an Bhlascaoid in June when he visited the Great Blasket on Monday with his Fine Gael colleague Deputy Brendan Griffin. The trip opened Minister O’Donovan’s eyes to the precarious nature of the landing facilities on the Great Blasket, which remain as they were when the last residents abandoned the island in the mid-1950s.

Following his visit to the island, Minister O’Donovan said he will be issuing an instruction to the OPW, which has responsibility for the approx. two thirds of the island bought by the State in 2009, to get on with the job of examining the options for building new and improved landing facilities on the Great Blasket.

Minister O’Donovan’s visit follows a visit by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the Great Blasket last month. The Taoiseach also expressed concerns about the safety of the existing landing facilities and the need for improvements.

As things currently stand, ferries bringing visitors to the Great Blasket have to tie up at moorings about 100m offshore and transfer their passengers to inflatable dinghies that can navigate in to the small slip on the island. The operation is tricky at the best of times and more so when the water is anything other than flat calm conditions.

The Kerryman understands that it is hoped the OPW will have firm proposals for new landing facilities in place and will be ready to proceed to the planning stage by the end of next year.

Deputy Brendan Griffin, who visited the Great Blasket on Monday and afterwards told The Kerryman he would have “a safety concern about the landing facilities”, said it will now be up to the OPW to establish the most suitable type of landing facility for the island.

“It’s important to put something safer there, but the character of the place has to be preserved as well. You don’t want some big, modern development that would look totally out of place,” he said. “The current situation isn’t acceptable, but it is very important to get it right. There will be a process [of planning and consultation] to go through with such a sensitive site but we need to be getting on with it.”

Deputy Griffin said that if new landing facilities are built on the Great Blasket a management plan would be needed to control access to the island. He said this would be particularly important “to prevent people who have a boat and think they’re Captain Cook from going out there and getting themselves into trouble in the [extremely dangerous] Blasket Sound”.

Deputy Griffin added that the ongoing lack of any public toilets on the island also needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. “If the Egyptians could build the Sphinx over 4,000 years ago then surely the OPW can build a toilet on the Great Blasket. It doesn’t have to be anything very complicated,” he said.