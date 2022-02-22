Pier and harbour boost for Fenit and Knightstown

Development projects at Fenit and Knightstown pier and harbour are to be prioritised for funding under the Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure.

The announcement was made at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC) by KCC Director of Service for Roads, Transportation and Marine, Charlie O’Sullivan.

Fifty-seven piers and harbours in the county are under the control of KCC. However, due to specific funding criteria and a limited time-frame in which projects must be completed, only two projects in the county were given priority.

Fenit Marina and Inner Harbour works will receive €1million under the scheme, while the Breakwater works will get €250,000.

The level of grant aid available under the funding scheme is 85 per cent, with KCC providing the matching funds. As the bulk of the funding is earmarked for projects closer to UK waters, that may be affected by Brexit, only projects costing less than €1million were considered for funding.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris (SF) and Cllr Mikey Sheehy (FF) welcomed the Fenit announcement, stressing its importance to the region both in terms of employment and recreation. Submissions for works on smaller piers in the county were also received.

But Director of Services Charlie O’Sullivan stated that while priority must be given to Fenit and Knightstown, KCC plans to make submissions for other piers.

However, Cllr Michael Cahill (FF) was upset that Cromane pier had been overlooked. He said smaller pier projects are being exempted at a great cost to local industry.

“I’m very disappointed. There are works going on for over 100 years in Cromane pier,” he said.

“It’s a scandal that trawlers must drive onto the dry bank. A tractor and trailer then have to reverse into the water to unload the mussels and oysters…this is discriminatory and very wrong. In that context I would urge the Council to write to the Minister,” Cllr Cahill added.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae called it a ‘scandalous situation’ that Cromane fishermen were being forced to drive tractors into the sea to pull out their trawls.

“I just can’t figure it out in this day and age. We really need to make a serious case for these people as it’s only a matter of time before there is going to be a fatality in Cromane, or in other areas like it, without the proper facilities,” he said.

Cllr Seamus Cosai Fitzgerald (FG) raised the importance of Scraggane pier in Castlegregory; Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen (FG) mentioned the necessity of improvement works for Kenmare pier, while Cllr Norma Moriarty (FF) explained that Cahersiveen pier must receive priority status to take into account its use for adventure tourism.