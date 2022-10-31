Pictures shows Seamus’s last day in school after more than 30 years teaching in Kerry

Principal Séamus McMahon (centre) p[ictured with the Board of Management on his retirement day in Glenbeigh NS on Friday. Photo l-r: Niamh Donoghue, Karen Joy, Séamus McMahon, Fr. Kieran Sullivan, Denis Guerin. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Seamus McMahon has had an enormous influence on the children of the parish of Glenbeigh down through the years through his long-time service to Glenbeigh National School.

He joined the school in 1993, and though his time has come to an end, not without a huge celebration, which was more than deserved for a man who led the way for so long.

Such was his contribution to local education that even the Education Minister paid a quick visit to the school last week to pay tribute to Seamus.

Many of the children who passed through Seamus’s classrooms have gone on to great things, and two former pupils of his now teach at the school themselves and were on hand to mark his retirement. Tributes flowed at a special Mass.

He began his teaching career in Douglas National School before joining Glenbeigh NS in 1993, where he has taught various classes. In 2011, he took over the role of principal while teaching 5th and 6th class.

The motto of the school under Seamus’s guidance was “Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine”, and it was a motto followed to a tee by the entire school community.

Among Seamus’s passions were history and Irish, and his love of these was passed on to the students.

As the speeches to the much-loved teacher revealed, he had some strict rules and unique sayings. Tippex was banned, and anyone talking out of term was met with “Are you having a me party?”. Bending the spine of a book was also a pet hate of his, and he would say “How would you like if someone bent your spine?”

But he also brought plenty of fun to school, not least on the many day trips, one of which included a sixth-class jaunt to Ireland’s highest mountain.

“You have spent 30 years shaping the lives of children who have and will undoubtedly go on to do remarkable things. You have given 100 per cent of your time and energy to the children down through the years, now it time to give 100 per cent to yourself,” said teacher Noreen Breen.

Seamus received a scrapbook created by the pupils – containing their memories of him as well as some of the art work and poems he directed – while his colleagues presented a pair of wellies to help with his farming duties. He also received a hotel voucher and a framed picture of Coomasaharn Lake.

A presentation was also made by the parents and the Board of Management in tribute to Seamus’s dedication to the school.