Pictures show Ukrainian and Killarney community coming together for special ‘thank you’ concert

Some of the organisers of the Ukrainian-Irish Charity Christmas Concert from the left: Alevtina Rutto, Evgenija Omelchenko, Stepan Krykun and Natalya Krasnenkova pictured at St Mary's Church at Kenmare Place, Killarney on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Members of the Cathedral Choir pictured performing during the Ukrainian-Irish Charity Christmas Concert in St Mary's Church, at Kenmare Place in Killarney on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The Yershovy sisters: Kseniia, Yevlalia, Sofiyka, Olena and Nataliia pictured performing during the Ukrainian-Irish Charity Christmas Concert in St Mary's Church at Kenmare Place in Killarney on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

St Mary’s Church in Killarney played host over the weekend to a wonderful and special Christmas ‘thank you’ concert where members of the Ukrainian community who have come to call Killarney their home this past year thanked the local Killarney community for their hospitality and support.

The event saw a combination of both Irish and Ukrainian musicians performing together with one of the many highlights of the afternoon being the chance for locals to hear some traditional Ukrainian carols; in addition to this, guests in attendance were also treated to the dulcet tones of of young violinists from the Ukraine, the five Yershovy’s sisters as well as a performance from Ksenia Rusnak, who masterfully played the ancient Ukrainian instrument - the bandura.

Speaking to The Kerryman ahead of the concert, Natalia Krasnenkova, one of organisers, says that for Ukrainians, the concert was a very important one in that it allowed the Ukrainian community to share their own Christmas traditions with the local Killarney community, and at the same time learn how Christmas is celebrated in Ireland.

As well as this, Natalia added that the concert was also a way for the Ukrainian community in Killarney to thank everyone for their warm welcome and hospitality while also raising funds for shelter in the city of Khotyn in Ukraine where refugees are sheltering.