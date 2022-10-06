Pictures show TY students enjoying a productive first month back in school

Transition Year students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel taking part in a mock trial last month as part of their work with their work with Kate Fleming from the Law Ed group.

TY students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel pictured last month after getting a talk from Kate Fleming from the Law Ed group.

The TY students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel got a taste of driving last month thanks to the Irish School of Excellence.

The TY students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel got a taste of driving last month thanks to the Irish School of Excellence.

What a first month of the school year that it's been for the Transition Year (TY) students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel as they make the most of the non-exam year before they start the pressures of the Leaving Certificate cycle in 12 months time.

In the past few weeks, the students – along with their teacher Mr Cullotty – have been lucky enough to get out of the classroom on quite a few occasions including making a trip to Ballyhass Adventure Centre in Cork and getting their first taste of driving thanks to the Irish School of Excellence.

With this current crop of TY’s the first since the start of the pandemic to have free rein of their schedules with no lockdowns or restrictions to worry about, Mr Culloty said this week that the students plan to make this year one to remember.

First up for the students to start the year was, back on September 8, they attended an educational talk about law with Law Educational Representative Kate Fleming who spoke to them about the laws of the country, legal processes, analysis, capabilities, logical reasoning skills, and last but not least critical thinking.

Kate also let the girls participate in a mock trial which helped them with public speaking and showed the girls how difficult it is to stand up in court and express, negotiate, defend and describe their client's case.

After this, On Tuesday, September 13 the TY students got to take part in a driver's education day ran by the Irish School of Excellence. It was a great opportunity for students to get insight into the basics of driving.

The girls were shown how to the change tyres of a car and also got the chance to drive a car around the basketball court with Neilus Mulcahy. They also took part in activities that included wearing glasses which gave the illusion of being under the influence of alcohol while driving .

In the afternoon the girls took a mock theory test and were shown how to identify hazards on the road.

The students will be documenting what they’re up to over the next nine months in their brand new TY monthly newsletter which if anyone is interested in keeping up with what’s happening, the newsletter is available through the school website here.