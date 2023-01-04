Pictures show the fun of the annual Killarney Christmas walk

Anthony Cremin, Christopher Flynn, Eoin O Mahony, Roisin and Ava O'Mahony pictured at the registration for Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club 8th Annual Christmas Walk (5k and 10k) in aid of the Killarney Order of Malta at the Racecourse Killarney on Wednesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Despite the bad weather this week more than 60 walkers braved the annual Killarney Vintage club walk – one of the clubs first ever and longest running events.

This year marked the 9th year of the event which took place on Wednesday, December 28 and once again it helped raise funds for charity but also brought together car enthusiasts to view a display of vintage vehicles after the walk and a coffee break.

Chairman of Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club (KVCVC) said that the day is about ‘coffee, cars and burning off the turkey’

Walkers gathered at Killarney Racecourse and walked the Copper Mines route before coming back to the racecourse for coffee and a walk around the vintage car display.

This year’s chosen charity was the Order of Malta and just over €900 was raised at the event which was somewhat dampened by the rain.

The walk was the last event by the club this year and incoming chair, Tom Leslie, said they had a very busy 2022 and 2023 will be even busier given the vintage club will mark its 10th anniversary.

He thanked everyone for their support in 2022.