Pictures show swimmers braving the cold for a good cause on Christmas day in Killarney

Picture perfect..Included are Noreen Maher, Cormac Bonner, Nesta Bonner, Turlough Bonner, Judy, Tony and Chris Waite and Mary O'Leary, taking part in the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim, at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park in aid of AWARE charity. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/25/12/2022

Brave souls taking part in the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim, at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park in aid of AWARE charity. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/25/12/2022

Picture perfect..The O'Leary families, Twins Derek and Conor with their families, Ann, and Annmarie and their children, taking part in the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim, at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park in aid of AWARE charity. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/25/12/2022

Brrrrrr....Treasa O'Sullivan, emerges from the lake, taking part in the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim, at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park in aid of AWARE charity. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/25/12/2022

Finola Spillane and Kay Power, taking part in the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim, at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park in aid of AWARE charity. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/25/12/2022

Fetch Anú.. having a ball at the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim, at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park in aid of AWARE charity. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/25/12/2022

What cold....Aoife Smith, left, Lynda Geaney, Kaydi Smith and Kiara Geaney, taking part in the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim, at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park in aid of AWARE charity. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/25/12/2022

Dundag beach in Muckross is the setting for the annual Christmas day swim in Killarney and the scenic location combined with the community support made the 2022 annual dip a very special occasion.

The pandemic had halted large attendances at Christmas swims but this year Christmas day dips went back to pre-pandemic numbers with families from across Killarney joining the annual dip this year.

Thankfully the cold spell of recent weeks had eased but water temperatures remained cold but that didn’t stop swimmers plunging into the lake at Dundag on Chirstmas morning.

The occasion brought young and old together for a winter dip before they sat down to a big Christmas dinner.

For many it is an opportunity to remember a loved one and also a way to help a very worthy cause at Christmas.

Killarney’s Christmas Dip is organised by NIki McCarthy and is in aid of Aware. She has been doing her annual Christmas Day Dip in Muckross since 2009 in memory of her sister, who tragically passed away in 2004 due to suicide.

Since it first started it has raised more than €60k for the charity and this year will again see more funds added to this total.

Funds can still be donated to the Killarney Christmas Day Dip event on https://www.idonate.ie/event/killarneychristmasdaydip