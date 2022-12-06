Pictures show star-studded night take place at Killarney’s St Brendan’s College

St Brendan's students Jack Cronin, Liam Kerrisk and Jack Costello at the Liam O'Connor Concert with St Brendan's College students in The Chapel, St Brendan's College, Killarney on Thursday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

There wasn’t room to swing a cat in St Brendan’s College in Killarney last Thursday night such was the sheer number of people in attendance to see the school’s talented pupils show off their sublime musical skills at the college’s annual concert.

Newmarket native and adopted son of Killarney, Liam O’Connor was once again one of the main driving forces behind the night and in his ninth year of doing it, he delivered what he described as an “unreal” and an “amazing night”.

Special guests on the night included the legendary former Kilkenny hurling manager, Brian Cody, the brilliant musician that is Paddy Casey as well as TV presenters Marty Morrissey and members of the Kerry team and former pupils of St Brendans, David Clifford, Gavin White and Dara Moynihan.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Liam said that the music coupled with the presence of Brian Cody made for a night that those gathered will never forget.

“It was unreal. It was just an amazing night,” he said.

“What an opportunity it was to have the guests that we had. I mean, Brian Cody, what an inspirational speaker he was. I’m a huge fan of his and he has earned the legendary status and the respect that he got from all those on the night, it was amazing. Everybody wanted a photo with him.”

“He was completely taken aback and amazed by the concert and the talent of the players. He thought that it was excellent,” Liam continued.

Going on, Liam said that the best thing that Brian Cody spoke about on the night was spirit and leadership.

“He spoke a lot about leadership. The biggest thing he spoke about was spirit and the idea that if you don’t have spirit, you’ve got nothing. You have to have the spirit to go do what you want to do and love it,” he continued.

“It was great opportunity for the students to perform almost on a world stage because these legendary people are coming to see the concert, they’re involved in the concert so the school almost becomes like a centre of excellence. It all comes down to excellence at the end of the day and that’s why I invited Brian because everything he does comes down to excellence.”

“It’s my ninth year doing the concert and I came up with the idea of having a guest speaker and a guest singer and it’s just to give the lads a chance to perform at the highest level and they’re seeing, hearing and meeting these great people who have achieved these amazing things, it just shows that you can do anything if you set your mind to it,” he finished.