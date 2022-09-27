Pictures show South Kerry enjoying Culture Night 2022

Cormac Begley, master concertina player from West Kerry combined with Liam Ó Maonlaí, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist of Hothouse Flowers fame for an evening of Irish culture at Muckross School House for Culture Night/Oíche Chultúir. They are pictured here with Staff of Muckross School House and Traditional Farms, Joan O’Connor, Ann Fleming and Aoife O’Sullivan. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan.

Liam Ó Maonlaí, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist of Hothouse Flowers at Muckross School House, at the 17th Culture Night/Oíche Chultúir , with free creative and arts events funded by the Arts Council with Kerry County Council Arts Office. Photo of Valerie O'Sullivan.

IT was a night of community as much as it was of culture as hundreds of like-minded souls came together to celebrate their artistic passions on Friday night - in South Kerry as much as in any other part of the county.

The night kicked off in the old Muckross School House with a fantastic evening of craic agus ceoil thanks to the sublime musical talents of Liam Ó Maonlaí, best known as the multi-instrumentalist and vocalist of Hothouse Flowers; as if this wasn’t enough, Liam was joined on the night by the one and only, Cormac Begley, the master concertina player from West Kerry.

Elsewhere in South Kerry, West End House in Killarney - owned by Killarney’s own Academy Award nomineee, Michaek Fassbender - was buzzing on the Friday night as budding and aspiring actors as well as just ordinary members of the public were able to enjoy free screen acting classes.

Also on in Killarney that night was a workshop titled ‘The Journey of an Artist: Developing an arts practice’ which was led by by artist Anna Dunlea in the The Box at Chapel Place. Here, members of the public were able to join Anna on the artist’s journey from concept, to sketching and developing a piece.

In Milltown, crowds got to enjoy the very unique attraction that is the Kerry Creamery Experience – the first and only creamery experience in Ireland.

In Ballinskelligs, the craic was well and truly had at an open mic night which was attended by The Kerry Cowboy, a social media star who has garnered quite a following online in recent years thanks to his use of the Irish language.

With 2022 now done and in the bag, thoughts and excitement now inevitably turn to what 2023’s event will bring.