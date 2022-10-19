Pictures show Killarney National Park ‘at its best’ during Autumn gathering

The wonderful Autumn colours were in full force in Killarney National Park brightening up a host of nature events to celebrate the season in all its glory last weekend.
The inaugural ‘Call of the Wild’ Autumn gathering hosted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) was deemed a success with a host of workshops and lectures bringing Killarney's world famous asset to the fore.
Autumn is considered the highlight of the Killarney National Park nature calendar and this year conservation rangers brought this wonderful season to the public through their events.
These included an Autumn Dawn and Night Watch -a guided tour of the park with local conservation ranges during the early morning and at nigh to showcase the park at different stages.
The inaugural Paudie O’Leary lecture also took place in honour of the late conservation ranger whose knowledge of the park was incredible and whose work helped preserve the park. He passed away in 2012 but was fondly remembered this weekend at the talk given by Divisional Manager NPWS Eamon Meskell. There was also a open discussion with the rangers to discuss their work in Killarney and Kerry’s key asset.
Workshops were also part of the line up for the weekend including a photographic workshop with talented photographer Michéal O’Sullivan and also children’s workshops including the Autumn scavenger workshop to bring the park to life for the younger generations.