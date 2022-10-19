Pictures show Killarney National Park ‘at its best’ during Autumn gathering

Tom Fee enjoying the Children's Autumn Scavanger Hunt, at Knockreer, Killarney National Park, as part of the National Park and Wildlife Services (NPWS) Call of the Wild Autumn Gathering weekend. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Keys to the Kingdom...Sean Forde, Conservation Ranger, National Park and WIldlife Services, leading the Night Watch at Knockreer, Killarney National Park, as part of the National Park and Wildlife Services (NPWS) Call of the Wild Autumn Gathering weekend. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Hugh O'Donoghue, from Glencar, at the 'Call of the Wild' Autumn Gathering, discussion session of the typical working life of of NPWS Conservation Rangers chaired by Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, at Muckross School House, Muckross Traditional Farms, with Conservation Rangers, Mary Sheehan, Padrúig (Brac) O'Sullivan and Sean Forde. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

As part of 'Call of the Wild' Autumn Gathering, there was a discussion session of the typical working life of of NPWS Conservation Rangers chaired by Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, 1st left, at Muckross School House, Muckross Traditional Farms. From left, NPWS Conservation Rangers, Mary Sheehan, Padrúig (Brac) O'Sullivan and Sean Forde. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

At the Inaugural Paudie O’Leary Lecture, were former Conservation Rangers who worked with the late Paudie O'Leary. Paudie was the Head Conservation Ranger at Killarney National Park, and sadly passed away unexpectedly in August 2012. His gentle presence has left a huge void among his peers and people of Killarney. To honour Paudie’s memory, Divisional Manager Killarney National Park, Eamonn Meskell, sitting centre, delivered the Inaugural Paudie O’Leary Lecture at Killarney House Auditorium, showing a set of images that Paudie had presented to him. sitting from left, Peter O'Toole, Paschal Dower, John O'Connor, standing, Tim Burkett and Brendan O'Shea. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Deer watching Holly Adare, left and Fiona Gillespie, Ecology Students, enjoying the Dawn Watch at Knockreer, Killarney National Park, as part of the National Park and Wildlife Services (NPWS) Call of the Wild Autumn Gathering weekend. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

At the Inaugural Paudie O’Leary Lecture, were members of the late Paudie O'Learys family. Paudie was the Head Conservation Ranger at Killarney National Park, and sadly passed away unexpectedly in August 2012. His gentle presence has left a huge void among his peers and people of Killarney. To honour Paudie’s memory, Divisional Manager Killarney National Park, Eamonn Meskell, standing 2nd left, delivered the Inaugural Paudie O’Leary Lecture at Killarney House Auditorium, showing a set of images that Paudie had presented to him. from row from left, Sinead O'Leary, Bríd O'Leary, Geraldine O'Leary, back row from left, Danny O'Keeffe, District Conservation Officer, NPWS, Eamonn Meskell, Muireann O'Leary, Mary Horan, Noreen O'Sullivan, and Eileen Moran. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Making Heavy weather...Alice Pyne, left, Evie Doolan, Ollie Pyne and Jessie Doolan, enjoying the Children's Autumn Scavanger Hunt, at Knockreer, Killarney National Park, as part of the National Park and Wildlife Services (NPWS) Call of the Wild Autumn Gathering weekend. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Padruig O'Sullivan, Conservation Ranger, National Park and WIldlife Services, leading the Dawn Watch at Knockreer, Killarney National Park, as part of the National Park and Wildlife Services (NPWS) Call of the Wild Autumn Gathering weekend. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Brollies at the ready... rain and wind didn't deter enjoyment of the Dawn Watch at Knockreer, Killarney National Park, as part of the National Park and Wildlife Services (NPWS) Call of the Wild Autumn Gathering weekend. From left, Loreto O'Leary, Martin Ashe, Creag Power, Tara Monaghan and Lynn Cooney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

The wonderful Autumn colours were in full force in Killarney National Park brightening up a host of nature events to celebrate the season in all its glory last weekend.

The inaugural ‘Call of the Wild’ Autumn gathering hosted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) was deemed a success with a host of workshops and lectures bringing Killarney's world famous asset to the fore.

Autumn is considered the highlight of the Killarney National Park nature calendar and this year conservation rangers brought this wonderful season to the public through their events.

These included an Autumn Dawn and Night Watch -a guided tour of the park with local conservation ranges during the early morning and at nigh to showcase the park at different stages.

The inaugural Paudie O’Leary lecture also took place in honour of the late conservation ranger whose knowledge of the park was incredible and whose work helped preserve the park. He passed away in 2012 but was fondly remembered this weekend at the talk given by Divisional Manager NPWS Eamon Meskell. There was also a open discussion with the rangers to discuss their work in Killarney and Kerry’s key asset.

Workshops were also part of the line up for the weekend including a photographic workshop with talented photographer Michéal O’Sullivan and also children’s workshops including the Autumn scavenger workshop to bring the park to life for the younger generations.