Pictures show kids enjoying family fun at Kerry Science Festival in Tralee’s MTU North Campus

Tralee’s North Campus of the Munster Technological University (MTU) was abuzz with activity this past Saturday afternoon as the next generation of budding scientists and engineers came to play as part of the annual Kerry Science Festival.
The festival started back on November 13 and will be running right up to this Saturday, November 26 with numerous events taking place up at the MTU over the course of the week-and-a-half.
The flagship event of the festival for many though was the ‘Showcase Day’ which was what Saturday’s outing at the MTU was all about.
Activities over the course of the day included a family robot relay race which saw families working together to build their very own robot which they then competed against other families in a relay race.
Another popular activity was the ‘Power Me Up (Renewably)’ event where kids were taught how to make like and music...all from the wind. They were given the know-how about building their own electrical system, play with diodes and LED’s as well as learning how Ireland is becoming greener through renewable energy sources.
Other activities that kept kids engaged and interested throughout the day were the ‘Stemwizz 3D Pen’ workshop where kids were able to bring their imagination to life by creating real 3D projects using 3D pens.
A Lego workshop that saw kids building climate smart communities with Lego was a huge hit kids and adults alike too.
