Pictures show kids enjoying family fun at Kerry Science Festival in Tralee’s MTU North Campus

Patrick Casey, Beatrice Casey and Aoife Coffey pictured at the Kerry Science Festival's Family Fun Day at the MTU Kerry's North Campus on Saturday.

Locals Tomás Kelleher and Shane óg Héalaithe enjoyed themselves at the Lego workshop at the Kerry Science Festival on Saturday.

Aine Breen pictured at one of the many workshops that took place on Saturday as part of the Kerry Science Festival's Family Fun Day at the MTU Kerry's North Campus.

Keelan Wrenn and Fiona Boyle pictured having a ball at the Kerry Science Festival's Family Fun Day on Saturday in the MTU Kerry's North Campus.

Michael Whelan and Peter Hayes pictured enjoying themselves at one of the many workshops that took place on Saturday at the MYU Kerry's North Campus in Tralee as part of the Kerry Science Festival.

Donnacha Breen pictured at one of the many workshops that formed part of the popular STEM Showcase and Family day at the Kerry Science Festival which took place at the Kerry North Campus in Tralee last Saturday.

Adalia Ajish pictured hard at work at the 3D workshop which took place this past Saturday as part of the Kerry Science Festival’s STEM Showcase & Family day at MTU Kerry’s North Campus.

Evamia Ajish pictured at the 3D workshop which formed part of the popular STEM Showcase and Family day as part of the Kerry Science Festival this past Saturday.

Ryan and Izabella Murphy pictured at the Lego workshop which took place as part of the Kerry Science Festival’s STEM Showcase & Family day at the North Campus of MTU in Tralee on Saturday. All photos by Domnick Walsh.

Tralee’s North Campus of the Munster Technological University (MTU) was abuzz with activity this past Saturday afternoon as the next generation of budding scientists and engineers came to play as part of the annual Kerry Science Festival.

The festival started back on November 13 and will be running right up to this Saturday, November 26 with numerous events taking place up at the MTU over the course of the week-and-a-half.

The flagship event of the festival for many though was the ‘Showcase Day’ which was what Saturday’s outing at the MTU was all about.

Activities over the course of the day included a family robot relay race which saw families working together to build their very own robot which they then competed against other families in a relay race.

Another popular activity was the ‘Power Me Up (Renewably)’ event where kids were taught how to make like and music...all from the wind. They were given the know-how about building their own electrical system, play with diodes and LED’s as well as learning how Ireland is becoming greener through renewable energy sources.

Other activities that kept kids engaged and interested throughout the day were the ‘Stemwizz 3D Pen’ workshop where kids were able to bring their imagination to life by creating real 3D projects using 3D pens.

A Lego workshop that saw kids building climate smart communities with Lego was a huge hit kids and adults alike too.

See the Kerry Science Festival website for upcoming events.