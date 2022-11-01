Pictures show Kenmare having a howl at Halloween

Everything is under control as Garda Caroline Hennessey on duty on Halloween night. Photo:Garda Caroline Hennessey and Jamie McGuiness. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Paul and Summer Conroy with Sharon McCarthy from Kenmare at the Kenmare Halloween Howl on Monday evening. Photo by Tatyana McGough

While Halloween celebrates took place around the county, Kenmare pulled out all the stops for their celebrations which included a huge parade on Monday night.

Crowds packed the streets of the town as all manners of ghosts and ghouls made their way up through the town for the parade which saw young and old in some of the best costumes to be seen this Halloween.

A host of witches and ghosts and other traditional Halloween favourites were joined by other fun characters including from the movie ‘Toy Story’ and Pikachu from Pokemon as the parade wound its way up Main Street and down Henry Street to the Square where Halloween festivities continued.

It was clear that a huge effort was made by all those who joined in with the Halloween fun among them such unique horror characters as the twins from ‘The Shining’ and Pennywise the clown from Stephen King’s ‘IT’.

As night fell hundreds joined in the now traditional parade and while rain throughout the day threatened to dampen celebrations this weather cleared towards the evening allowing children to come out and ‘Trick or Treat’ around the estates and join the parade in their wonderful and often more than scary costumes and put Kenmare on the map as the place to celebrate Halloween.