Pictures show inside of Presentation Convent in Killarney as it goes on sale for €1.5 million

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent at Cathedral Place in Killarney is for sale for €1.5million.

The Presentation Convent on Killarney’s Cathedral Place has come on the market with an asking price of €1.5 million.

A landmark building in terms of visual impact and history, the sale is being handled by Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan who are marketing the sale as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase one of Killarney’s finest residential buildings on 1.422 acres/0.576 hectare site.

Read More

The beautiful three storey convent and chapel is a protected structure and is currently laid out with living, dining, kitchen, ancillary accommodation and 26 bedrooms.

The building offers a unique redevelopment opportunity of a historic property on the edge of Killarney National Park with multiple potential uses, including educational, private residence, exclusive apartment development, assisted living development or boutique hotel/private wedding venue with existing chapel.

Surplus land of approximately 0.2 acres on the north side of the site may allow for further residential development on the site.

It is almost 230 years since the Presentation Sisters first established themselves in Killarney, originally on New Street, and a primary school was established in 1800. That school had 350 pupils enrolled by 1826.

The current convent at Cathedral Place was built in 1875 and is a three storey masonry building with attached six bay double height Gothic revival style chapel to the north. The building is a protected structure with many original features both internally and externally intact.

The two last nuns residing in the convent left in November 2021 to join other Kerry communities, bringing to an end the nuns’ 230 year association with the town which has been instrumental in education across generations of town residents, and much further beyond.

See a photo gallery of the property in our photos above.

To view the property listing online, click here.