Pictures show Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí embracing the Christmas spirit

Maggie Tobin, Kayla Ní Chonchúir, Rachel Dearra and Rebecca Ní Neachtain at the Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí's student Christmas Fair on Friday morning. Photos by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Maggie Tobin, Kayla Ní Chonchúir, Rachel Dearra and Rebecca Ní Neachtain at the Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí's student Christmas Fair on Friday morning. Photos by Mark O'Sullivan.

Clodagh De Búrca, Iseult Ní Bhriain and lsie Pi Nic Ruairi at the Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai&rsquo;s student Christmas fair on Friday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Oscar O&rsquo; Laigheane and Jaden Griffin at the Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí at the student Christmas fair last Friday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Roise Ní&rsquo; Dhuibhne and Amy Ní&rsquo; Churtain pictured enjoying themselves at the Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí Christmas Fair last Friday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Sorcha Ní Chathasaigh, Ciara Ní Chonchúir and Hannah Mei Ni&rsquo; Luasaigh at the Christmas fair on Friday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Donal O&rsquo; Ruanaidh and Eddie O Murchú at the Chrstmas Fair at Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí last Friday morning. Dhruraigh at the Gaelcholáiste Chiarrai&rsquo;s student Christmas Fair on Friday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Padraig O hAinli and Paige Ni Dhruraigh at the Gaelcholáiste Chiarrai&rsquo;s student Christmas Fair on Friday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Fergus Dennehy

What with the onset of some real winter weather over the past few days, it’s safe to say that it’s beginning to feel more and more like Christmas every day.

With now less than two weeks to go until the big day, one local school here in Tralee decided that it was the right time to embrace the festive spirit and they did so with aplomb at their school grounds last week.

The school in question was Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí and the secondary school’s staff and pupils kicked off the festive season last Friday morning with a Christmas market.

Transition Year students supplied sweet treats, crepes, waffles and hot chocolate to both students and staff.

Students got to compete in old fashion bizarre games, and try their luck with the school raffle while entertainment included Carol singing, Christmas reflection and even Daidí na Nollag (Santa) himself stopped by to light the Christmas lights at the school.

The school said this week that they would like to thank all the local businesses in Tralee who kindly donated to the school raffle for the event, all of the proceeds of which will be donated to the Saint Vincent De Paul charity in Tralee.

