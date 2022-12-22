Pictures show crowds remembering lost loved ones at Dr Crokes’ ‘Lap of Lights’ event

Eamonn Fitzgerald pictured with the youngest members of Dr Crokes who attended the 2022 Laps of Light event at the Club grounds on Saturday evening from the left: Dara Burchill, Cara Corcoran, Cillian Burchill. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Mark Cooper, Jackie Looney (Dr. Crokes President) and Risteard Clancy pictured at the 2022 Laps of Light event at the Dr Crokes Club grounds last Saturday evening week. Photo by Matt O'Neill.

Seanie Burchill, Ramona Burchill, Collette Casey and Breeda Neeson pictured at the 2022 Laps of Light event at the Dr Crokes Club grounds last Saturday evening week. Photo by Matt O’Neill.

Sinead O’Meara, Noreen Coffey, Kathleen Fitzgerald, Rachel Foley and Colette Casey pictured at the Dr Crokes Laps of Light 2022 last Saturday evening week. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The Dr Crokes clubhouse was the scene of a beautiful and poignant ceremony last week as the club paid tribute to all those who have passed away in 2022 with their annual ‘Lap of Lights’ ceremony.

The ceremony - which took place last Saturday week - was led by Fr Tom Looney and Fr Paddy O’Donoghue and was very well attended by a huge consort of club members who all gathered to remember lost loved ones.

Taking place at sunset, the ceremony saw club members walk several laps of the grounds, which were lit up in various Christmassy symbolic ways, before returning to the clubhouse for the chats over teas, coffees, and nibbles with hot chocolate and marshmallows for the juvenile members.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Eamon Fitzgerald said that the evening was a beautiful ceremony.

“This is our first year doing it and we had about 30 to 35 people in attendance and it was a beautiful ceremony altogether,” he said.

“I’m the Healthy Club Officer with the Crokes and we wanted to do something a little bit different this year and so we came up with this idea to remember all those in the club that have passed away over the past 12 months,” he continued.

“People all brought their own lights - kids had their own flashlights and parents had their phones and so it was really special to see it all come together,” he finished.