Pictures show crowds remembering lost loved ones at Dr Crokes’ ‘Lap of Lights’ event

This was the first year that the club had run their ‘Lap of Lights’ event and it was a huge success.
The Dr Crokes clubhouse was the scene of a beautiful and poignant ceremony last week as the club paid tribute to all those who have passed away in 2022 with their annual ‘Lap of Lights’ ceremony.
The ceremony - which took place last Saturday week - was led by Fr Tom Looney and Fr Paddy O’Donoghue and was very well attended by a huge consort of club members who all gathered to remember lost loved ones.
Taking place at sunset, the ceremony saw club members walk several laps of the grounds, which were lit up in various Christmassy symbolic ways, before returning to the clubhouse for the chats over teas, coffees, and nibbles with hot chocolate and marshmallows for the juvenile members.
Speaking to The Kerryman, Eamon Fitzgerald said that the evening was a beautiful ceremony.
“This is our first year doing it and we had about 30 to 35 people in attendance and it was a beautiful ceremony altogether,” he said.
“I’m the Healthy Club Officer with the Crokes and we wanted to do something a little bit different this year and so we came up with this idea to remember all those in the club that have passed away over the past 12 months,” he continued.
“People all brought their own lights - kids had their own flashlights and parents had their phones and so it was really special to see it all come together,” he finished.