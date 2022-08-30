Kerry

Pictures show crowds enjoying Kilflynn’s Enchanted Fairy Festival

Padraig Lynch pictured with the fairies at the Kilflynn Fairy Festival on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Chloe and Leah Aherne on their princess throne at the Kilflynn Fairy Festival on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Liz Ryan with Aoibhin, Clodagh, Clara and Shiobha Ryan enjoying the Kilflynn Fairy Festival on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Emily Tobin pictured enjoying herself at the Kilflynn Fairy Festival on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Georgia and Charley Griffin having a ball at the Kilflynn Fairy Festival on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Eva, Rian and Meave O' Brady pictured with some of the fairy characters as they enjoyed the Kilflynn Fairy Festival on Sunday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan Expand
Maeve, Eddie and Hue O Farrell enjoying the Kilflynn Fairy Festival on Sunday afternoon. Expand

This past weekend was certainly a busy one in Kilflynn as the village welcomed the return of the popular Enchanted Fairy Festival which ran all day on both Saturday and Sunday and which drew great crowds to the area.

The weekend kicked off with a magical parade on Saturday afternoon and this was followed on the Sunday morning by the opening of the fairy trail which saw both kids and adults alike light up with amazement.

The success of the festival each and every year is all down to the hard work and co-operation between members of the local community and this year was certainly no different as the community rallied together to ensure a successful 2022 festival.

Every cent raised from this year’s festival will be re-invested into ensuring that next year’s event is bigger and better than the year before.

Roll on 2023!

