Pictures show crowds enjoying Frances Kennedy’s show in St John’s Theatre

Mary Dillon, Queenie Dillon and Veronica Kirby, all from Duagh, pictured enjoying themselves at the Frances Kennedy show at St John’s Theatre last Friday night.

Frances Kennedy was in flying form on Friday night as she returned to the stage for the first time in three years as she brought the laughter to locals in St John’s Theatre.

Due to COVID restrictions, over the past number of years.Frances’ performing had been curtailed so it’s completely understandable that there were a few nerves before she stepped on stage at the famous Listowel theatre.

A true professional though, Frances was able to keep the nerves at bay and produced a performances that generated a barrel of laughs from the huge crowd in attendance.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Frances explained what it was like seeing an audience for the first time in a long time.

“It went mighty. For a lot of people, it was their first time out since Covid and the lockdowns hit. There was actually a woman in attendance who will actually be hitting 100 this year. Mary Joe was her name and herself and her whole family came and they laughed all the way through it,” she said.

“Mary Joe was shaking with the laughter. She told me coming out after it was finished that she was so happy that she made the decision to come out and watch it because she hadn’t been out in over three years because of Covid,” said Frances.

“There was some buzz around the place. You could feel even before the event got underway, people were together. A friend of mine was present in the crowd and he said the craic that was had before anything had started was brilliant. People were in good form and spirits were great. Sonny Egan performed on the night as well and he was fantastic. Sonny is a great trump card!” she added.

You could see and feel the atmosphere and people were laughing so much that I would move on from jokes and they would still be laughing at the previous joke that I told. I remember saying to them that they would have to laugh a bit quicker!”

“There was young people there as well and they were sitting, watching and paying attention. Not alone was it the older people but the younger generation were very engaged, it was a great night,” Frances concluded.