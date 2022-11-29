Pictures show crowds enjoying festive fair at Tralee school

Girmante Liniute Plotnikova and kids, John, Kerry and Molly Griffin enjoying the Festive Fair at Scoil Eoin Balloonagh Tralee on Sunday Afternoon - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

David, Ronan, Catherina and Aoife Hobbert enjoying the Festive Fair at Scoil Eoin Balloonagh Tralee on Sunday Afternoon - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Hundreds of people were in attendance at Scoil Eoin Balloonagh’s hugely successful Festie Fair fundraiser which was held on Sunday afternoon.

It was the first such event held by the school, who said afterwards that they were “blown away by the enormous response” to the event as people came from far and wide across the school community to show their support.

The event was organised and run voluntarily by the Parents Association along with a group of teachers from the school.

On the day, crowds were able to enjoy a wide variety of festive novelties, gifts, decorations, handmade crafts, baked goods, hot chocolates as well as treats on show with numerous spot prizes that were kindly donated by local businesses.

Of course, no Christmas fair would be complete without an appearance by the main man himself and this event was no exception as Santa Claus was there in his special grotto, while pupils from the classes also sang Christmas carols.

All proceeds from the event will go towards science and sports equipment for the children of the school.